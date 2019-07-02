Mapleton Daze sees great turnout

Despite morning showers, Mapleton Daze festivities were held as planned Saturday. Kathy McCarty spoke with participants and here's what they had to say.

Despite gray skies and a few showers, people of all ages could be found over the weekend taking part in all kinds of fun activities during Mapleton Daze. From food and bounce houses, to visiting with clowns or family, there was something for everyone.

David Abernathy says "I just like getting out of the house, it's pretty fun. Just get out, do some things. I don't really talk to many people, but I do go to like the food vendors, I do see the parades, some of the events that they have."

David Abernathy says the fun will continue as he plans to celebrate the 4th of July this week.

"Either lighting off fireworks or having a little barbecue," says Abernathy.

Some, like Dan, were lucky enough to take in the Mapleton fireworks.

"I liked the pretty fireworks last night. They're nice and colorful last night and loud, the fireworks were," says Dan.

For some, Mapleton Daze serves as a homecoming.

Russell Hoffses says "I used to live here many years ago. I graduated in 1961. Mapleton Daze is excellent and it's better every year."

Russell Hoffses says such events give folks something to look forward to.

"I think it should keep going and it makes good sense to have it all the time," says Hoffses.

And it's that small-town pride that keeps many returning year after year, cherishing memories until they can relive them with loved ones at the next Mapleton Daze festival.