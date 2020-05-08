Mapleton Lions Club Giving Back to the Community

Organizations like the Lions Club in Mapleton are finding ways to safely give back to their community. News Source 8 reporter Stephen Durham has more on how they will be giving back this weekend.

The menu will consist of ham, baked beans, potato salad, cole slaw, a roll, and a drink.

For those driving through, the Mapleton Lions Club asks folks to follow these simple rules:

1. Enter the serving line on the west side of the Mapleton Lions Hall;

2. NO ONE is to exit their vehicle;

3. A choice of beverage will be allowed;

4. Meals will be handed through the car window;

5. Vehicles will exit on the east side of the hall on to Main Street;

6. No walk-ups or eating on the premise will be allowed.

For More information Contact Club President Richard Fowler, 764-3928

