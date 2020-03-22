Mapleton Man Dies in Snowmobile Crash

According the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, Brian Buck Jr., age 25 of Mapleton, was driving his Polaris XCR 800 on ITS 76 in Mapleton when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right while headed north on the trail. Buck struck a large snowbank on the side of the trail and became airborne, and the snowmobile tumbled end over end before coming to rest on its side. Buck was thrown from the snowmobile and suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

Buck was found unresponsive by his friend who went to check on him after Buck did not return. Efforts to revive Buck by Maine Game Wardens and Mapleton Fire and Rescue were unsuccessful. An initial investigation by the Maine Warden Service shows that excessive speed appears to be the major factor in the crash.