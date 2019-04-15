Mapleton daze committee hosts Mapleton daze craft fair

Food, home décor, and jewelry were some of the things people could browse at the Mapleton Daze Craft Fair.

According to Lynelle Foster, the president of the Maple Daze Committee, this is their second fundraiser for Mapleton Daze and they have been having craft fairs for three years. She says they had about 25 vendors come and sell handcrafted items.

She adds that by having these craft fairs, it allows people to enjoy the Mapleton Daze for free.

"A lot of families may not get to do things like this probably because it cost a lot of money to do fun things like this and we work really hard to make sure that if you have one child or ten children that they are able to come and enjoy a fun quality family time for absolutely no cost," Foster said.

Foster says that Mapleton Daze will be on June 26th and will end on June 29th.