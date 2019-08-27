Mapleton man pleads guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm

United States Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced that Daniel Easler, 43, of Mapleton, Maine, pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court records, on the evening of December 4, 2018, the Caribou Police Department received a call from a citizen stating that there was a vehicle off the road in a snowbank. Law enforcement responded to the scene. There was no one in the vehicle but there were footprints in the snow leading away from the vehicle. Officers followed the footprints and found Easler, a convicted felon, lying in the snow. A search of the defendant revealed multiple firearms and ammunition. One of the firearms had previously been reported as stolen. The defendant faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office. The case was investigated by the Caribou Police Department; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Maine State Police.