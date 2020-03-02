March is Brain Injury Awareness Month

Head injuries can affect anyone, of any age. It's up to folks like Physical Therapist Rachel Emery to help people recover, following such trauma. Emery says her focus is on acute rehabilitation of those suffering an array of neurological impairments.

"Sometimes it's a matter of initializing mobilization for patients who have been in a coma or vegetative state and initiating upright, transitioning from bed to chair, things like that, building activity tolerance, working with families and what they can do for stimulation," says Rachel Emery.

