Mars Hill Rotary raising awareness through Purple Pinkie Project

These purple pinkies at the Fort Street Elementary School aren't just for decoration, but to raise awareness about Polio.

It's called the Purple Pinkie project, where youngsters would donate a dollar, get their pinkies colored purple and leave a fingerprint on this piece of art. The event was put on by the Mars Hill Rotary Club.

A member of the Rotary Club, Mitch Ross, says that while Polio isn't common in the U.S., it's still an issue in other parts of the world, and this money can help.

"The importance is to make sure that children in these other countries that don't have the same access to healthcare that we have, have an opportunity to be immunized against Polio. It has come pretty close to being eradicated but there's little pockets that still need the help to get these vaccines," says Mitch Ross.