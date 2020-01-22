Mars Hill officials continue to discuss ambulance service

Town Manager Dave Cyr says Mars Hill councilors voted earlier this month to move forward with the towns of Blaine and Bridgewater to develop a quasi-municipal entity to provide emergency response service for the three communities. Cyr says Senator Mike Carpenter has introduced a bill in Augusta to establish the tri-community organization. The issue is winding its way through the legislature, with at least one public hearing expected to be held on the matter. Once established, each town will appoint three representatives to serve on an advisory board.