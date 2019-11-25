Augusta, ME-- A Massachusetts teenager charged with the murder of a 47-year-old woman in Maine is due in court to enter a plea and to be sentenced. Seventeen-year-old William Smith was one of three teenagers charged in the 2018 killing of Kimberly Mironovas in Litchfield. Mironovas’ son will be sentenced in December.
Massachusetts Teen To Enter Plea Today on Murder of Maine Woman
By Shawn Cunningham |
Posted: Mon 9:01 AM, Nov 25, 2019
