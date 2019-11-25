Massachusetts Teen To Enter Plea Today on Murder of Maine Woman

Augusta, ME-- A Massachusetts teenager charged with the murder of a 47-year-old woman in Maine is due in court to enter a plea and to be sentenced. Seventeen-year-old William Smith was one of three teenagers charged in the 2018 killing of Kimberly Mironovas in Litchfield. Mironovas’ son will be sentenced in December.

 