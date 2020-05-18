May is National Stroke Awareness Month

A stroke occurs when something blocks the blood supply in the brain or a blood vessel in the brain bursts. Jaymie St. Peter, a Nurse Practitioner at Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital, says knowing the signs and symptoms could save a life.

"Some of these signs and symptoms include sudden onset of numbness or weakness in an arm, a leg, your face; sudden onset of dizziness, confusion, trouble speaking, you have sudden onset of severe headaches, difficulty walking or loss of balance," says Jaymie St. Peter.

