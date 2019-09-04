McCain Foods announces $12 million in its Florenceville potato processing facility

The company recently announced its plan to further invest $12 Million dollars in its potato processing facility in the French fry capital of the world, Florenceville, New Brunswick.

This investment will add capacity to the existing line that produces French fries for the company’s food service and retail business and will be completed in two phases, one starting in August and the second phase completing the project in early 2020.

This capacity build will require an additional 400 hectares (1000 acres) of potatoes from local growers in the community. It follows a recent $65 Million dollar investment adding a new potato specialty line to the same production facility in 2017.

“McCain French fries continue to be in high demand and we are investing in a strong and sustainable future,” says Danielle Barran, President, McCain Foods Canada “Investing in Florenceville, the birthplace of McCain, where we have long-standing relationships with employees, the community and with local potato growers always feels great.”

Since 1957, McCain Foods has grown proudly from its Florenceville, New Brunswick roots. With 30 employees and sales of $150,000 in its first year of business, the company has grown to become a global enterprise with more than 21,000 employees operating out of 53 production facilities on six continents with sales in excess of CDN $9.5 billion globally, while remaining Canadian headquartered and family-owned.