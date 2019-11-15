Meals, laundry, travel all add stress to jail budget due to overcrowding

Living within a budget is a struggle for most, but what if you had to do it without the benefit of having a set number of family members to clothe, feed and care for? The uncertainty would make planning difficult. Sheriff Shawn Gillen says that's the problem he faces at the County Jail, where the number of inmates continues to fluctuate, driving daily costs up. It's an ongoing problem - one with no solution in sight.

"We've got the cost of our meals right around a dollar seventy a person, which is really good. We have some really good staff. Our head cook is extremely vigilant on, you know, what she's buying and trying to get the deals when she can and that type of thing. But it's still - you're still feeding that much extra people," says Sheriff Shawn Gillen.

