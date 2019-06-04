Med Monday: Speech therapy aids in communication

It's not just children who need to learn the skills necessary to speak. Kathy McCarty speaks with officials who say in some cases, adolescents and adults must learn to talk again following an illness or injury.

Talking is something often taken for granted. But what if that ability is taken away, due to a stroke, accident or something else? Who do you turn to? At Cary Medical Center, speech language pathologists can help.

Robby Desjardins says "We can use our knowledge and our skills to help patients who might have a difficulty communicating, whether it be their speech sounds are difficult to make, maybe they've had a stroke and it's hard for them to speak at all. So there's different areas of speech language pathology that we target."

Family members are often the first to notice a child's speech is delayed.

Cassandra Pelletier says "A parent may know when a child needs assistance, if they're having difficulty producing sounds correctly, using grammar, and sentence structure correctly."

Pelletier says if children are struggling to communicate, it might be time to seek help. Desjardins says, depending on the diagnoses, patients may have difficulty making their wants and needs known, not be able to carry on a conversation, or be unable to concentrate.

"Someone who has the diagnoses of Parkinson's, for instance, might have a voice impairment where they have a hard time projecting their voice. So we might work with those folks to help them become louder, and there are programs that we can use," says Desjardins.

Pelletier says for speech language pathologists, it's not just about how somebody sounds, it's about their ability to think of what they want to say, say what they mean to say, their safety, and their cognitive capacity. She says they also work on the medical side of things with swallowing function and keeping people safe when they're eating and drinking.