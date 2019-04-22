April is National child abuse prevention month and the Aroostook Mental Health Center is looking at shining a light on the services they offer to help parents and children who might be struggling. In this week's Medical Monday I speak with a child behavioral health home coordinator about the importance of reaching out for help.
Medical Monday 04.22.19
Posted: Mon 9:39 PM, Apr 22, 2019
April is National child abuse prevention month and the Aroostook Mental Health Center is looking at shining a light on the services they offer to help parents and children who might be struggling. In this week's Medical Monday I speak with a child behavioral health home coordinator about the importance of reaching out for help.