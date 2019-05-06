A disease once believed to be eradicated in the U.S. is making a comback, with devastating results. In this week's Medical Monday, Kathy McCarty speaks with a pediatrician about the danger of measles and the importance of vaccinations.
Medical Monday 05.06.19
Posted: Mon 10:32 PM, May 06, 2019
