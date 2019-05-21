Medical Monday: Camp teaches teens how to live with Type I diabetes

Living with a disease can be difficult, especially for young people. In this week's Medical Monday, Kathy McCarty spoke with the Director of Camp Adventure and how it helps teens living with Type I diabetes.

Being a teenager is difficult enough, without adding the stress of living with a disease. A local program is working to teach teens they can live fulfilling lives, despite having diabetes. Camp Adventure is a a six-day-long summer camp for adolescents with Type I diabetes.

"Campers have to be between ages 12 and 17 in order to come to camp and, of course, they have to have Type I diabetes. And our goal and our mission of Camp Adventure is to teach these teens that they can do anything they want and do it safely, while living with diabetes," says Erica Ouellette, director of Camp Adventure.

This marks the 22nd year for Camp Adventure. Ouellette says its near and dear to her heart, because she was a camper the first year it started.

"At camp we do mostly outdoor physical activities, so canoeing, kayaking, biking, hiking, swimming. We go to a local lake, and that's one of the kids' favorite days at camp. And we teach them how to manage their blood sugars, while doing all of this vigorous physical activity."

She says kids love going to camp and look forward to it year after year, with many past participants now serving as staff.

"Many of the staff that we have are, like myself - they started as campers. We now have EMTs and lifeguards that have gone to get their certification. We have dietary interns. So they're all going in the medical field and are still coming to camp and volunteering."

When kids gather around the campfire the last day of camp, many have said they feel they've had a vacation from diabetes.

"I always said 'how is it a vacation? We ask you guys to check your blood sugar so often,' but they said because when you guys ask us, everybody's doing it. So they're not different, they're all doing it together."

Ouellette says mutual support and spending time with others going through similar circumstances shows participants they're not alone and that they can lead meaningful lives, even though they have Type I diabetes. This year's camp will be held June 23rd to the 28th at Baptist Park in Mapleton. For more information, contact Ouellette and Pines Health Services in Caribou.