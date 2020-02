Winter can be beautiful, but the season comes with risks, especially when it comes to snow removal. In this week's Medical Monday, Kathy McCarty talks with a nurse about precautions you can take to help reduce your risk of getting hurt.

Living in Aroostook, it's a given we'll get snow. But do you know how to safely remove it from your driveway? Family Nurse Practitioner Judi Pimental says there are measures you can take to reduce your risk of injury, especially when shoveling.