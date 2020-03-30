Medical Monday: Meals on Wheels

Recent concerns over Covid 19, social distancing and the need for self isolation have many of us checking our pantries to be sure we have an ample supply of food, should we be stuck at home indefinitely. But for many, including senior citizens, who are at a higher risk from the virus, shopping is a danger they're not willing to chance. Dottie Sines, Nutrition Day Service Director with the Aroostook Agency on Aging, says the agency is prepared to help the elderly meet their daily nutritional needs.

