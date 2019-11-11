Medical event appears to have preceded fatal crash

HARPSWELL, Maine (AP) - Police believe a medical event preceded a fatal crash in Harpswell, Maine.
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Department said a truck with 48-year-old James Ramsey inside the cab was discovered Sunday morning.
The crash happened on the Harpswell Road. Investigator didn't disclose what sort of medical event might have preceded the crash.

 