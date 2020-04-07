Member of state police department has tested positive for COVID 19

State Police say a sworn member of the department has tested positive for COVID-19. The member's duty included work at the Maine Turnpike Weigh Station in York, along the northbound lanes. The name of the person is not being released, but he and his family are doing very well and in good spirits. Upon receiving notice Saturday morning, the weigh station was immediately closed and has undergone a thorough cleaning by experts in the mitigation of COVID-19 and was expected to reopen by the end of today. The CDC has conducted an investigation into who the member came in contact with, and State Police made notifications to anyone that would need to self-quarantine.