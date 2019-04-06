Members of the Aroostook Band of Micmacs take part in ALICE training

Active shooter training has become a priority for many agencies, including the Aroostook Band of Micmacs.

Jon Cote, Emergency Management Director and Risk Manager for the tribe, recently took part in ALICE training to better enable him to train others. ALICE stands for: Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate. Instructor-led classes provide preparation and a plan for individuals and organizations on how to more proactively handle the threat of an aggressive intruder or active shooter event.

"The ALICE training - active shooter training - I was sent away to become a trainer for that in January, so came back as a certified ALICE instructor. So right now we're working on training our employees, holding some community parent nights and then we're gonna be getting - focusing on training with our youth, in event of an active shooter incident."

Cote recently instructed several staff members, using methods he learned earlier this year. To learn more about the program or arrange instruction, contact Cote through the Aroostook Band of Micmacs.