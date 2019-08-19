Methamphetamine hydrochloride found in toy section of store in Madawaska

Madawaska Police Department reported they were contacted by one of their locals stores after one of their employees found a small plastic bag on a shelf in the toy section of the store.

The contents of the bag were tested and a positive test result came back that the material was Methamphetamine hydrochloride.

Police say, "Meth users are usually not known for making the best life decisions, but to show a complete selfish and calloused behavior toward the safety of our children is unacceptable."

If you have any information about this incident please contact Madawaska police at 728-6356