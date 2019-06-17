Methamphetamine, suspected heroin and various pills found at an apartment in Presque Isle

On June 14, 2019 The Presque Isle Police Department applied for and was granted a search warrant for 8 Exchange Street in Presque Isle. After an investigation by patrol, officers established probable cause to believe there was drugs being sold inside of the apartment. The Presque Isle Police Department, along with assistance from the Van Buren Police K9 Unit, executed the search warrant at approximately 7:30 P.M. Pursuant to the search of the apartment, several grams of methamphetamine, suspected heroin and various pills were found inside of the home. Also seized from the residence was $2,590.00. 4 individuals were arrested and charged with: Unlawful Trafficking of Schedule W Drugs, Unlawful Furnishing of Schedule W Drugs, Unlawful Furnishing of Schedule Z Drugs and Unlawful Furnishing of Schedule Y Drugs.

One of the individuals also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

