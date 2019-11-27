Methamphetamines found after routine traffic stop in Houlton

2- On Monday, November 25 2019 at approximately 7:08 pm, Officer Travis Smith conducted a routine traffic stop on North Road in the area of Walgreens. During the investigation, Border Patrol K-9 Team arrived to assist. Off. Smith requested the Border Patrol K-9 team be deployed resulting in a positive indication of drugs. The search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamines were present. As a result of Officer Smiths investigation and with the assistance of the U.S. Border Patrol k-9 Team, the following individuals were charged:

Micah D. McCarthy 25 of Houlton:

Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drug. Class D Misdemeanor.

Rae-Anne L. Whitten 29 of Houlton

Possession of Methamphetamine, a schedule drug. Class C Felony

Both are scheduled to appear in Houlton District Court.

