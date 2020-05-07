Milk prices a cause for concern for dairy farmers

Many dairy farms have begun to feel the effects of a decline in the market, due schools and businesses cancelling orders. But for Woodland dairyman Tom Drew, he's one of the fortunate few not affected by the pandemic - at least not yet.

"I actually got a phone call recently from my market, which is Organic Valley, and they tell me that the conditions that we're in today haven't affected their sales at all, so I'm very blessed, but I'm also very empathetic when it comes to watching these other farms and what they're going through with the surplus supposedly of milk," says Tom Drew.

