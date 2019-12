Millions Could Lose Food Stamp Benefits If Proposed Regulations Go Through

NEW RULES COULD CUT OFF MORE THAN THREE MILLION PEOPLE FROM THE FOOD STAMPS PROGRAM.

THIS WEEK, THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION UNVEILED THREE POSSIBLE CHANGES.

TIGHTENING WHO QUALIFIES FOR AID, CREATING WORK REQUIREMENTS, AND CHANGING ALLOWANCES FOR UTILITY EXPENSES.

NOW THREE MILLION AMERICANS WHO PUT FOOD ON THE TABLE COULD BE AT RISK IF THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION CHANGES HOW PEOPLE GET HELP FROM THE GOVERNMENT.

THE SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM OR 'SNAP' -- THAT'S THE FORMAL NAME FOR FOOD STAMPS WOULD BE IMPACTED.

THE THREE PROPOSED RULE CHANGES COULD MEAN...

688-THOUSAND PEOPLE LOSING ASSISTANCE IF A WORK MANDATE IS ENFORCED.

MORE THAN THREE MILLION LOSING AID IF THE QUALIFYING REQUIREMENTS CHANGE.

AND NEARLY HALF A MILLION STUDENTS WOULDN'T QUALIFY FOR REDUCED LUNCH AT SCHOOL.

THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SAYS THE NEW RULES WOULD MEAN MORE NON-DISABLED AMERICANS WILL GET BACK TO WORK

#####