Mills Administration Releases Additional Stage 3 COVID-19 Prevention Checklists

Augusta, MAINE – The Mills Administration today posted additional COVID-19 Prevention Checklists for businesses and activities to voluntarily resume as part of Stage 3 of the Administration’s Restarting Maine’s Economy Plan . The checklists, written in close collaboration with industry leaders and public health experts, outline health and safety protocols for businesses and activities to comply with in order to resume safely. The checklists posted today include:

New:

Casinos

Short-term rentals

Updates:

Barbering and Cosmetology – Nails

Community Sports

Day Camps and Summer Recreation

Overnight Summer Camps

“We continue to make progress in safely re-opening Maine’s economy,” says Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development. “With nearly every business sector re-open, the Administration will work hard to support Maine businesses while remaining vigilant in the fight against this virus and planning our long-term economic recovery.”

The vast majority of Maine’s economy has been reopened under the Mills Administration’s Restarting Maine’s Economy plan.