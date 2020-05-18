Minor injuries sustained after Monday morning crash in Madawaska Lake

On May 18 2020 at approximately 0920 Hours Cpl. Chuck Michaud responded to a crash at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and Route 161 in Madawaska Lake. The crash investigation revealed that 73 year-old Lloyd Woods of Stockhom had been stopped at the intersection and attempted to make a left turn onto Route 161 to travel north. In attempting to travel north on Route 161, Mr. Wodds pulled out directly into the path of 33 year-old Spenser Ouellette of Augusta. Mr. Ouellette had been traveling south on Route 161. Mr. Ouellette attempted to avoid the collision, but was unable to completely avoid Mr. Woods. Both vehicles sustained major damage in the crash, however, only minor injuries were sustained by the occupants. The operators were transported to Cary Medical Center, as was a young boy who was a passenger in Mr. Ouellette’s vehicle. They were treated for minor injuries and released. Cpl. Michaud was assisted at the scene by North Lakes Fire, Maine DOT, and Caribou Fire and Ambulance.