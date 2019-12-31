Minto RCMP Looking for Two Criminals Behind Two Theft and Enter at Same Home

Minto, N.B.--The Minto RCMP is seeking information from the public to assist in their ongoing investigation of a break and enter that occurred at a residence in Lakeville Corner, N.B.

Surveillance photos show two individuals exit a dark pickup truck at a residence on Route 690 sometime between 12:00 a.m. and 8 a.m. on December 10, 2019. Police believe the individuals to be related to a break and enter that occurred at the same residence in early November, 2019.

Anyone who may recognize either suspect pictured or has information related to this break and enter, is asked to contact the Minto RCMP at 506-327-1820.