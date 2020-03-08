Missing Houlton Man

State and Houlton Police are asking the public for help in locating an elderly Houlton man driving his tan Lexus . 86 year old Kenneth Butler left his home in Houlton sometime during the night and may be driving south along Interstate 95 . His car has Maine license number 70101 and a vehicle similar to his was reported on the Interstate in Clinton around 5AM, but police could not locate it. Family members thought Butler might be traveling to the Bangor area.

Butler, who is confused and has memory issues, is 5'7" tall and weighs 200 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a denim "John Deere" hat. He has no wallet or cell phone.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Butler or his car is asked to call 911 or Houlton Police at at 532-2287