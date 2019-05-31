Missing Houston girl’s body is in Arkansas, according to stepfather

Search crews are heading to Arkansas after the stepfather of Maleah Davis allegedly confessed on Friday morning that the four-year-old is dead.

According to CBS affiliate KHOU, a community activist in Houston known as Quanell X visited Derion Vence in jail. Vence allegedly said that after the child died he dumped her body along a road.

Houston police told KHOU 11 that they are investigating this claim.

The precise location in Arkansas has not been released, but KHOU reports that Hempstead County officials have been in contact with Houston authorities. Sheriff James Singleton told reporters that deputies are looking alongside I-30 to look for a trash bag that might contain the body, according to KHOU.

Texas EquuSearch, a volunteer horse-mounted search team for lost and missing persons, is sending its director Tim Miller to Arkansas on a private fight to help search for the child’s body.

Vence is charged with tampering with a human corpse in connection to the 4-year-old’s disappearance a month ago.

Authorities say they do not believe Maleah is alive, but are still trying to find her body.

Quanell X, a human and civil rights leader, says he is no longer working with Brittany Bowens, Maleah’s mother. Bowens has not been charged or accused in her daughter’s disappearance but Quanell says Bowens knows what happened to Maleah.

