Missouri woman hunts down thief who stole her car, steals it back

After a Missouri woman’s car was stolen, she tracked down the suspects via debit and credit card purchases, and they were ultimately arrested.

Deputies say they don’t recommend others do what this victim did, but she never put herself in harm’s way. (Source: KCTV/CNN)

Danielle Reno isn’t an investigator, but when her car was stolen, she used her best detective skills to bring the vehicle home.

"I got out of the car for two seconds and grabbed my daughter, turned around, and my car was gone,” Reno said. “'Did I park somewhere else? No. I know I parked here.' And then I’m like, ‘Somebody stole my car.' It was all downhill from there.”

Reno filed a police report for her missing car then took matters into her own hands. She tracked purchases on her debit and credit cards, as well as the activity of her phone, which had all been taken.

"We stalked this lady, literally, for 48 hours. She had no idea what we were doing,” Reno said.

An attendant at a QuickTrip gas station told Reno the alleged car thieves said they were headed to Applebee’s, so Reno decided it was time for dinner. When the suspects were busy, Reno slipped out the front door and took back what was hers.

Unfortunately, Reno says the thieves trashed her car to the point she won’t drive it.

The suspects were arrested by deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The deputies say they don’t recommend others do what Reno did, but she never put herself in harm’s way.

