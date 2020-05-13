More Funding Available for Home Energy Assistance Program

While the heating season is winding down, now is a good time to apply for the HEAP program through ACAP.

There is more funding available for the HEAP program. You can set up an appointment with ACAP to see if you are eligible for this service.

The development and communication manager at ACAP says if you lost your job because of COVID-19, you could qualify because ACAP will only look back at the last month of income instead of the past three.

You can call ACAP at 207-764-3721 to set up an appointment.