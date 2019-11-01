More Roads Closed...

Caribou police say the following roads are closed due to downed trees or power lines…

- Grimes Road

- Limestone St

Emera has been notified and we are currently working with Caribou Fire, Caribou Public Works, and DOT to reopen these roadways as soon as possible. Motorists should use caution and please be aware of any road hazards. Do NOT approach or drive over any down lines. Please call your local police department and notify us and then seek another route.

