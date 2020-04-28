More details on Governor Mills plans for reopening are expected this afternoon

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine Gov. Janet Mills says more details on her plans for reopening the economy are coming Tuesday. Mills said Monday that the top priority for reopening would be given to businesses that can take steps to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. She also said she expects to extend a stay-at-home order that runs through Thursday. As of Monday, the Maine Center for Disease Control had confirmed over 1,020 cases and 51 deaths from the coronavirus. Also, the Maine Freedom of Information Coalition is pressing the state CDC to release town-by-town data on infections and deaths from COVID-19.