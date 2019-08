More than 100 concerned citizens are currently gathered in Danforth.

Representatives from the federal energy regulatory commission or FERC were in attendance to discuss the future of the dam.

The dam borders the US and Canada. It's currently owned by Woodland Pulp. In 2015 they were given a 30 year license to operate the dam, but in December of 2016, they applied to surrender the license to FERC.

If the dam were removed it would impact residents on both sides of the border.