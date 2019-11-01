More than 4,500 customers without power in Aroostook County

Winds have subsided in The County, but many are still without power in eastern Maine. 24,745 are without power under Emera Maine. 4,719 of them being here in Aroostook County.

As of 10:45AM 24,745 meters are impacted by the continuing power outage after gusty winds on Friday brought trees and wires down across eastern parts of Maine. Crews have been working all morning in getting electricity back flowing properly to communities.

Because of continuing storm damage, Emera Maine may not have more specific estimates of restoration times Friday. However, all crews will be working through the weekend and more information will be provided to customers as soon as meaningful estimates can be made.

Customers may report outages by calling Emera's Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000 or 1-855-EMERA11 (1-855-363-7211).

