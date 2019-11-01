More than 5,000 customers without power in Aroostook County

Persistent winds in eastern Maine and stronger wind gusts moving into northern Maine have continued to cause outages Friday, including 5,458 in Aroostook County.

At 4 p.m., about 51,000 customers were experiencing outages. Crews are continuing to focus on addressing emergencies, including downed wires and broken poles. Repairs have been made on parts of the transmission system feeding Greater Bangor, Hancock County and the Down East region, but new transmission damage is occurring as winds pick up in Aroostook County.

Because of continuing storm damage, Emera Maine may not have more specific estimates of restoration times Friday. However, all crews will be working through the weekend and more information will be provided to customers as soon as meaningful estimates can be made.

Customers may report outages by calling Emera's Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000 or 1-855-EMERA11 (1-855-363-7211).

