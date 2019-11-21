More than three-dozen Canadians are about to be given the country's greatest civilian honour.

Governor General Julie Payette will bestow 39 people with the Order of Canada this morning in Ottawa, including "Star Trek" star William Shatner who will become an Officer of the order for his 60-year acting career and charitable work.

Among 31 incoming Members is lawyer James Lockyer for his work championing people wrongly convicted of crimes.

And actor Donald Sutherland, mathematician Robert Langlands, and filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin (ah-luh-NEESE' oh-BAHM'-suh-win) are being made Companions of the order, the most prestigious level.