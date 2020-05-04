Morning fire leaves minimal damage at Columbia Forest Products

Quick response is being credited for a fire at Columbia Forest Products in Presque Isle only causing minor damage. According to the Plant's Manager, this morning employees at the plant were doing some scheduled maintenance to tear out a chipper so they could install a new one. While removing the chipper, a spark got into the wall and it ignited some dust. He says that spark quickly took off, causing a lot of smoke. The building was immediately evacuated. "The fire department quickly showed up, we were able to get it under control within about an hour. Very fortunate for us that we had no significant structural damage, because what was damaged was actually being removed. And that's all, I guess, we're very fortunate.", says Kevin Paradis, Plant Manager. There were no injuries. He says he is thankful for the quick response from the Presque Isle and Easton Fire Departments.

