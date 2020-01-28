Mother, child escape serious injury in rollover

The Maine State Police say a woman and her young son weren't seriously injured in a Monday morning accident in Woodland.

Ashley Brydon was traveling North On Route 161 in Woodland with her 1-year-old son. Brydon’s vehicle drove into slush in the middle of the road, causing her to lose control.

Brydon’s vehicle crashed into a snowbank off of the southbound lane. The vehicle drove in the snow for approximately 10 feet when it hit a frozen section of the snowbank. The vehicle then rolled over onto the passenger side. Brydon and her son were able to exit the vehicle with the help of first responders.

Caribou Fire and Ambulance were called to the scene and transported Brydon and her son to Cary Medical Center. Brydon and her son were examined and released with minor injuries.

Maine Game Warden Ryan Fitzpatrick assisted at the scene. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Beaulieu’s Garage.

