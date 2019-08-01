Fatal motorcycle crash in Easton

On July 31, 2019, at approximately 3:45 PM the State Police received a 911 call reporting a personal injury crash involving a minivan and a motorcycle on Rt. 10 in Easton. Trooper’s learned that a motorcycle, operated by Vance Smith, 62, from Easton, was overtaking a vehicle that was making a right turn onto the Richardson Rd. The vehicle making a right turn was following a Toyota minivan, operated by Mary Johnson, 60, from Easton. Johnson was making a left turn into the J&B Trailer park, as Smith was overtaking the right turning vehicle. Smith could not avoid the minivan and collided with it. Smith was not wearing a helmet at the time he was thrown from his motorcycle and he succumbed to his injuries on scene. Rt. 10 was shut down for approximately two and a half hours while Trooper’s reconstructed the crash scene. The investigation is ongoing.