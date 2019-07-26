Motorcyclist rear ends bicyclist in Stockholm

On July 26, 2019 at approximately 3:00 PM, the State Police received a report of a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Route 161 and Lake Street in Stockholm. Tr. Nathan Desrosier responded to the scene to investigate the crash. Tr. Desrosier learned David Wakana, from Caribou, ME., was traveling on a bicycle south bound on Route 161. Wakana signaled to turn onto Lake Street but observed a vehicle traveling northbound on Route 161. Jeffrey Gregory, from Naples, ME., was following behind Wakana on his 2016 Indian Springfield motorcycle. Gregory attempted to pass Wakana on the right side of his motorcycle and stuck the bicycle to the rear. Gregory went off the right side of the roadway and came to rest in a ditch. Both Wakana and Gregory were transported from the scene by Caribou Fire and Ambulance for serious injuries. Tr. Desrosier was assisted at the scene by Warden Fitzpatrick, Warden Service, Sgt. Pelletier and Dep. Belanger, Aroostook SO, and Ranger Barnum, Forest Service. The motorcycle sustained extensive damaged and was removed from the scene by Mark’s Towing.