Multiple people injured in shooting at garlic festival in California

Multiple police and ambulances are on the scene at a shooting in Gilroy, Calif.

A garlic festival at Christmas Hill Park was wrapping up at about 5:30 p.m. local time when the reports began.

The situation is still active. Police have not confirmed how many are injured.

Evenny Reyes of Gilroy, 13, spent the day at the festival with her friends and some relatives, according the San Jose Mercury News.

“We were just leaving and we saw a guy with a bandana wrapped around his leg because he got shot. And there were people on the ground, crying,” said Reyes. “There was a little kid hurt on the ground. People were throwing tables and cutting fences to get out.”

Social media shows people rushing from the scene with pops in the background. Warning, there is some adult language in the clip.

