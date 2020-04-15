Municipal officials using social media to host meetings during pandemic

Social media and other formats are helping keep family and friends close, as everyone social distances to slow the spread of Covid 19. Those methods also allow municipal officials to conduct business and maintain public access, through online meetings. Presque Isle City Manager Martin Puckett says the use of the Zoom program allowed councilors to meet online earlier this month.

"It went very well. I was very happy with - that we got all councilors. This was, of course, before the governor's order for the stay-at-home, so we did have some councilors in attendance too," says Martin Puckett.