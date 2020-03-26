Municipalities limit public access to help curb the spread of Covid 19

In accordance with Governor Janet Mills’ Executive Order of March 24th, these Aroostook County towns have announced the following changes, effective March 26th:

- Ashland Town Office, Library and Rec Center are closed to the public. For assistance or more information, call 435-2311.

- Blaine Annual Town Meeting has been postponed until further notice and the office is closed until April 6th.

- Caribou Municipal Building is closed to the public (the Public Library and Wellness Center are already closed to patrons). Staff remain working 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to serve the citizens of Caribou.

- Eagle Lake officials have cancelled nonessential meetings and programs. The skating rink has been closed for the remainder of the season.

Currently we are keeping the office hours the same. We are requesting that customers who come to the Town Office use the provided hand sanitizer prior to initiating a transaction with office staff and observe the practice of social distancing by remaining at least three feet away for one another. When one person is at the counter, we ask that whomever is next, seat themselves until it is their turn. This is uncharted territory for all of us. Please be patient we are doing the best we can to help everyone handle the transactions they have; it may just take some extra time.

The Board of Selectmen will continue to hold monthly meetings. Agendas will be posted and minutes will be published on the Town of Eagle Lake website. If you have any issues or concerns, contact the Town Office by phone or email.

COVID-19 Resources tab on the Town of Eagle Lake website that lists Frequently Asked Questions, links to information regarding emergency unemployment benefits for people whose employment is affected by the COVID-19 virus, links to Maine CDC, Governor Mills response and Maine DHS Fort Kent.

- Easton Town Office will be closed to the public. The staff will be working and actively responding to calls and emails during normal business hours. The Town Office can be reached at 488-6652 or townclerk@eastonme.com. Please refer to the town’s website, www.eastonme.com, for online services.

- Fort Fairfield Town Office will remain closed to the public through April 8th. Staff will be working and be available to answer questions over the phone. To pay your taxes, drop a check in the mail. Interest began accruing on tax bills March 1st. For more information or if you have questions, call 472-3800

- Fort Kent Municipal Office will be closed to the public beginning March 25th through April 8th. Officials are encouraging online services which can be found at the town’s website at www.fortkent.org. Drop-off boxes are available at both entrances of the town office/police station between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

- Hodgdon Town Office will be closed. Staff will be checking emails and facebook messages daily and will respond accordingly to any emergencies. They will only be checking phone messages periodically and, therefore, if you feel you have an emergency that needs immediate attention, send a message through Facebook (either the Hodgdon page or my personal page - Darcy Oliver) or email me at dlohodgdon@pioneercable.net.

All other requests received via mail or phone messages, i.e. registrations, burn permits, death/marriage/birth certificates, will be processed once a week. Contact information: Phone: 532-6498; Fax: 521-0139; Email: jdghodgdon@pioneercable.net; dlohodgdon@pioneercable.net

Hodgdon Annual Town Meeting scheduled for April 6th has been postponed. The Selectmen’s Meeting scheduled for April 7th has been postponed.

- Houlton Police Department and all town departments will continue to provide you with services. Staff are continually training and taking precautions as outlined by the CDC to protect us all. Although HPD will be reducing contact when possible, routine calls will be via the phone or you may be asked to meet outside to maintain social distancing.

- Island Falls Town Office is closed to the public until further notice. Staff will work regular hours, and will be available by phone at (207) 463-2246.

Registrations can be done through Rapid Renewal at https://www1.maine.gov/online/bmv/rapid-renewal/

Boat registrations can be done at https://www5.informe.org/online/boat/

Services and information about the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife can be found on mefishwildlife.com

Payments for property taxes, personal property taxes, or water bills can be made by calling the Town Office.

- Madawaska implemented the following measures on March 26th:

The Town Office will be closed to the public for 2 weeks and will be reassessed at that time. Payments will be accepted via mail or the payment mail box located outside the office entrance door. Vehicle Renewal Registrations can be done online or via mail. If you need assistance or have questions, call staff at (207) 728-6351. Town Office hours will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Public Works – Public works staff will continue to work, with no public access to the Town Garage. If you have questions/concerns, call 728-3607.

Pollution Control – Pollution Control staff will continue to work, however, there will be no public access. If you have questions/concerns, call 728-3608.

Library – The Library is closed for 2 weeks, after 2-week shutdown the situation will be reassessed and a further decision made. If any item was checked out in the last two weeks it will not be considered overdue when returned.

Safety Complex (Police/Fire/Ambulance)– Safety Complex staff will remain at work; the building is not available to public. For assistance, call 728-6356.

Multi-Purpose Center / Recreation Department – All staff will remain at work. For questions, call 728-3605.

All Rec Department activities are canceled until further notice; Multi-Purpose Center is closed to all public access; Fitness Center is closed – recommended by Maine CDC / School; Boy Scout Building is closed.

- Mapleton, Castle Hill, Chapman Municipal Office will be closed to the public. A drop box has been installed outside the building to help service the residents in need of new registrations. All other services will be handled by phone, email, or mail. If you need to see a member of the staff, call ahead to schedule an appointment. The Highway Department Garage will also be closed to the public. If you have any questions or concerns, do not hesitate to call 207-764-3754.

- Presque Isle officials have taken steps to adhere to precautions from the CDC to keep the community safe by reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19. The following facilities will be closed to the public, beginning March 25th, at 12:01 a.m. and remain closed for a period of 14 days through April 8th, at 12 a.m.

Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Public Library - Many services, resources and materials will continue to be available online. Visit library’s website at https://www.pimainelibrary.org, or visit the library’s Facebook page. They can also be reached at 764-2571.

Sargent Family Community Center & Forum – Visit Facebook for updates on events or call 764-2545.

City Hall services can be accessed online for: licenses, registrations, vital records, online payments, and various permits. For online services, visit: http://presqueislemaine.gov/i-want-to-city-of-presque-isle-presque-isle-maine/.

Access to the Public Safety Building & Public Works will be closed to all except emergency personnel. For police non-emergency needs, call the police dispatch at 764-4476 or 764-2534. The Fire Department can be reached at 769-0881. For Public Works, call 764-2560.

To assist customers who are unable to access online services and to answer questions, call City Hall at 760-2700. For a full list of staff phone numbers and emails, visit the City directory at: http://presqueislemaine.gov/contact-us-city-of-presque-isle-2-presque-isle-maine/

- Washburn - The Town of Washburn/Wade office will be closed to the public. For assistance, phone 455-8485 or 455-4038. Also email at townmanager@washburnmaine.org or townclerk@washburnmaine.org.

Due to the corona virus issue we have gone to great lengths to make this decision. We have decided to postpone the Annual Town Meeting. A new date has not been determined, but it will be posted.

The Rec & Library are now closed.

We offer online registrations, we have a drop box for payments, General Assistance please call in advance.