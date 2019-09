Date for murder trial in Woodstock has been changed

The trial for Amon Kelleter who is charged with first degree murder was originally scheduled for December 9th, but this week the date was changed during a pre-trial hearing to begin on January 6th. Kelleter is accused of killing Destiny Andersen. On September 11th of 2018 police responded to a home in Jacksonville, near Woodstoock where they discovered Andersen, who was unresponsive. Ten days have been set aside for the trial.