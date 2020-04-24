NAMI Maine Launches Teen Peer Support Text Line

Maine’s chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Maine) has announce the launch of the Teen Text Support Line, a new mental health program for youth 14 – 20 years of age living in Maine.

The Text Line can be reached at (207) 515 – 8398 (TEXT). The Teen Text Support Line operates from 12pm – 10pm each day and provides adolescents who may need additional mental health support with a safe space to talk with another young person. Staff providing support via the Teen Text Line are between 19 – 23 years of age.

“NAMI Maine is focused on providing mental health support to all Mainers,” says NAMI Maine CEO Jenna Mehnert. “We saw the need to create a mental health peer support teen text line and were able to launch this new resource.”

“In this time when routines are changing more than ever, it is important for youths to have some connection to others who can understand some of the struggles and disappointments that we are experiencing,” says one Maine 8th grader. According to the 2019 Maine KIDS COUNT Data Book, Maine’s youth have the highest rate of diagnosed anxiety in the nation, and the country’s third highest rate of diagnosed depression among children aged 3 - 17.

The Teen Text Line is not a crisis line. If you believe that you or someone you know could be in crisis, please do not hesitate to connect with the Maine Crisis Line via phone or text at (888) 568-1112.

Through support, education, and advocacy NAMI Maine is dedicated to building better lives for the one in four Mainers who are affected by mental illness.