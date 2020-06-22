N.B. Man Man dies following two-vehicle collision

A 45-year-old man from Boundary Creek, N.B, has died following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2 in Dumfries, N.B.

On June 18, 2020, at approximately 11:50 a.m., members from the West District RCMP responded to a report of a collision between a transport truck and a construction safety truck on Highway 2.

The collision is believed to have occurred when the transport truck travelling westbound collided with the back of a safety truck that was parked along the side of the highway at a construction site. The transport truck was damaged in the crash and caught fire.

The driver and sole occupant of the transport truck died at the scene. The occupant of the safety truck was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attend the scene. The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

