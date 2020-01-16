NC dog gives birth to lime green puppy who family names Hulk

One puppy in North Carolina is the standout among seven brothers and sisters becaue he was born with lime green fur.

Shana Stamey and her family say their white German shepherd Gypsy gave birth to eight puppies, the fourth of which came out lime green. (Source: Shana Stamey/WLOS/CNN)

Shana Stamey and her family say their white German shepherd Gypsy gave birth to eight puppies Friday morning. It took about three hours. The birth went as expected until it came to puppy No. 4.

"I started freaking out because it was green," Stamey said.

Thankfully, other than the puppy’s lime green color, everything was fine, and all eight puppies were healthy.

"She's done really good. She's a good mom,” said Stamey of Gypsy.

The family named the green puppy, who also turned out to have an aggressive appetite, Hulk.

“He was lime green and super mad, so yeah, he became Hulk," Stamey said.

As for that color, Stamey says she knew it wasn’t harmful, but she searched again, just to be sure. Veterinarian technician Suzanne Cianiciulli with Junaluska Animal Hospital says the color is a stain from meconium, an infant mammal’s earliest stool.

"The sack that they’re in when they’re in their mom, there can be meconium in there, and that tends to stain them,” Cianiciulli said.

White fur is especially prone to being colored by meconium.

“Mom licks it away until I bathe it, and then, I guess after a couple of washes, it will finally fade out,” Stamey said.

The family will look for loving families to adopt Hulk and his siblings when they’re old enough, but for now, they figure, like finding a shamrock, they’re lucky to have the green puppy in their lives.

Copyright 2020 WLOS, Shana Stamey via CNN. All rights reserved.